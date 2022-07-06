How will the Tories remove their unwanted leader?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (front, centre) listens as former health secretary Sajid Javid (top, left) delivers a personal statement to the House of Commons, Westminster, following his resignation from the cabinet on Tuesday.

It seems to be a question of when, not if, for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations against an MP has turned his party against him.

But how can Tory MPs get rid of the stubborn PM? London editor Denis Staunton reports on today’s Inside Politics podcast.

Plus: To discuss the choices that Ministers Donohoe and McGrath have made to alleviate the cost of living crisis, Pat Leahy is joined by Labour Senator Marie Sherlock and political correspondent Cormac McQuinn.