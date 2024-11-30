Election Daily: tallies suggest big losses for Greens and a shock in Dublin Central

Pat Leahy and Jennifer BRay join Hugh Linehan to discuss the latest news from count centres across the country:
- The largest parties appear on course for a tight finish in their share of the vote in general election 2024, according to the results of an exit poll last night.
- Senior Green Party figures are in fights to retain their seats, including leader Roderic O’Gorman, Minister Catherine Martin and junior minister Ossian Smyth
- Simon Harris is on course to top the poll in Wicklow, while Stephen Donnelly faces a battle to retain seat.
- In Dublin Central, Gerry Hutch appears to be well in contention for a Dáil seat
