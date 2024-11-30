Inside Politics Podcast

Election Daily: tallies suggest big losses for Greens and a shock in Dublin Central

Analysis of the early indications from count centres across the country

Listen | 30:39
A Sinn Féin tally counter sporting a Mary Lou McDonald sticker watches on as counting continues in the general election. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.
Sat Nov 30 2024 - 13:49

Pat Leahy and Jennifer BRay join Hugh Linehan to discuss the latest news from count centres across the country:

