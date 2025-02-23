Ukraine left reeling as Trump turns on Zelenskiy

US president Donald Trump said Ukraine’s leaders never should have allowed the war to begin. Pool via AP

It’s been a head-spinning week for Ukraine, with US president Donald Trump publicly turning on the war-torn country’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

It is three years since Russia invaded Ukraine and the world is now seeing what the US president meant with his election promise of ending the war.

As evidenced by his actions this week, that apparently involves the US dealing directly with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and cutting Ukraine and Europe out of any peace talks; undermining Zelenskiy and questioning his motives and authority; proposing a payback for US aid from Ukraine; broadly acceding to Russia’s war aims, and claiming Ukraine started the war.

Zelenskiy responded to some of the statements, a move which provoked further attacks from the White House.

READ MORE

So how is this being viewed from Kyiv – officially and among war-weary citizens?

Irish Times Eastern Europe correspondent Dan McLaughlin takes us through this most extraordinary week in international relations, and explains how Ukrainians view their leader in light of the critical blasts from the US.

Presented by Bernice Harrison. Produced by Declan Conlon