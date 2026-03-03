Early Edition Podcast

US strikes continue in Iran, microchipped dogs, and Irish language revival

Listen | 12:25
Plumes of smoke rise following reported explosions in Tehran on Monday. Photograph: Mahsa/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images
Andrew McNair
Tue Mar 03 2026 - 06:15

US and Israeli war planes have continued to strike targets in Iran, and Donald Trump has awarded the Congressional Medal of Honour to three servicemen killed in action.

Prices of energy, petrol and food could rise as a result of the conflict’s impact on oil production and global trade routes.

The number of people in Dublin cycling on a daily basis has risen by 50 per cent in the last two years.

It’s 10 years this month since microchipping became mandatory for dogs.

A new survey suggests widespread support for increasing prominence of the Irish language in business and public life.

