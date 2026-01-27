St Patrick’s Day trips for Ministers set to be approved; the cost of Dart+ South West

US president Donald Trump and Taoiseach Micheál Martin alongside his wife Mary O'Shea during a St Patrick's Day reception at the White House in March 2025. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP

Senior ministers are not entertaining suggestions the Taoiseach should boycott the White House this St Patrick’s Day.

Pat Leahy writes the Cabinet is expected to sign off on their annual programme at their weekly meeting.

Other items on the agenda include the widening of eligibility criteria for homeowners who can qualify for retrofits.

A Cork farmer will allege in the High Court this morning that armed gardaí twice used a Taser on him during the raid of his farm in December 2015, and that he was “unlawfully assaulted and battered and falsely imprisoned” by them.

US president Donald Trump has said he had a “very good call” with the Democratic governor of Minnesota, following the fatal shooting of a second US citizen in the state by immigration agents that has sparked a fierce backlash.

Dart+ South West has cost the state €35 million, without a single shovel in the ground, nor construction even planned for another four years.

Forget your stocks and shares; how about trying to do something positive for the environment, while earning some money from the land? Fiona Reddan has the lowdown on the state’s various tree incentive schemes.