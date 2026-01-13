Early Edition Podcast

Podcast – 4 stories in 10 minutes: Greenlanders’ Maga hats and today’s other top stories

Plus the Dáil is back today, intermittent fasting, and how Musk’s Grok has ushered in our new media dystopia

Listen | 10:05
A red baseball cap emblazoned with the slogan 'Now is enough!' and 'Make America Go Away' is a must-have fashion accessory in Greeland this winter. Photograph: Derek Scally
Tue Jan 13 2026 - 06:00

It’s the first day back in the Dáil for TDs after their Christmas break. Political editor Pat Leahy takes a look at the issues expected to command the most attention in this Dáil term.

The unsavoury confluence of Grok’s “nudification” function, and the shooting dead of Renée Good in Minneapolis last week have ushered in our new media dystopia, argues Hugh Linehan in his column today.

Scientists hope the intermittent fasting trend could, in the future, play a part in reducing neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

And Greenlanders are sporting red baseball caps akin to the Maga hats worn by fans of US president Donald Trump. Except in the capital, Nuuk, the acronym stands for Make America Go Away.

GreenlandDáil ÉireannGrokElon Musk

