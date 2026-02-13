Ice flights through Shannon, parental child abductions, Big Tech’s big profit from scam ads

Campaigners and activists protested at Shannon airport over its use by the US military. Picture: Enda O'Dowd

Another aircraft has passed through Ireland, chartered by the Trump administration as part of its programme of mass deportations.

The shadow of the Greenland crisis hangs over the opening of the Munich Security Conference, with US secretary of state Marco Rubio due to address European leaders tomorrow.

Parental child abductions are on the rise in Ireland according to a solicitor with experience of dealing with cases, where one parent relocates with children to another country without their partner’s consent.

The biggest mosque in Ireland reopens its doors after it suddenly shut last April amid tense scenes and allegations of financial irregularities.

Big tech is profiting from deepfake videos of celebrities selling face cream and Bitcoin. Liz Carolan says there two winners: The fraudsters and social media companies.