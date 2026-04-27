Fallout from Washington shooting; new details on killing of notorious Dublin criminal

Donald Trump briefs reporters at the White House after shots were fired during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 25, 2026. Photograph: Salwan Georges/The New York Times

On today’s episode: More than €375,000 has been spent upgrading security at politicians’ constituency offices over the past three years, amid growing concern about threats and abuse.

A legal document seen by The Irish Times has revealed new details surrounding the killing of notorious Dublin criminal Robbie Lawlor in 2020.

The man accused of a shooting at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner on Saturday, where Donald Trump was in attendance, is expected to be charged later today.

An attempted murder investigation is under way after a bomb exploded outside a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) station near Belfast on Saturday night.

The trial of Irish man Daniel Tatlow-Devally in Germany will begin today.

Nearly 20,000 fines worth over €900,000 were paid by fare evaders on the Luas network last year, new figures show.

St James’s Hospital in Dublin is hoping to establish the largest shared campus biobank in Ireland, which would store blood and tissue samples for medical research.