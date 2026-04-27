OPW spends €375,000 on politicians’ security in three years on Garda advice

In 2025, the Office of Public Works spent more than €22,000 at the Cork constituency office of Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photograph: Getty Images

More than €375,000 has been spent improving security at nine constituency offices across the last three years, amid advice from An Garda Síochána about risks to politicians.

While the Office of Public Works (OPW) did not spend anything on security measures at constituency offices in 2021 and 2022, expenditure on updates and refurbishments at local political offices has risen for each of the last three years.

In 2025, the OPW spent more than €22,000 on “necessary works” at the Cork constituency office of Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Details of the refurbishments are not released on security grounds.

The OPW said that it could only provide an “aggregate figure” for the cost of security updates at politicians’ constituency offices.

“The security requirements are based on An Garda Síochána security reports [and] are ... unique to each location,” said an OPW spokeswoman.

It comes amid reports of politicians facing increasing threats and abuse. Last year, The Irish Times reported that some politicians have now spent thousands of euro on home security, including extensive external lighting, camera systems and panic buttons. But some had said they were reluctant to claim back the money for security enhancements due to fear that their privacy could be breached.

According to figures released to The Irish Times by the OPW, the body that manages the State’s property portfolio did not spend anything on security updates at constituency offices between 2021 and 2022.

In 2023, the OPW said it spent €94,624 on updates and refurbishments at two constituency offices. In 2024, the figure rose to €142,451, which was spent on security updates and refurbishments at four constituency offices. In 2025, the final year for which figures were available, €138,000 was spent on three constituency offices.

The OPW said it was not in a position to provide information on security spend at Government Offices, “as this covers a significant number of buildings ... which is typically embedded into the overall cost of capital works projects.”

There have been several high-profile cases of abuse against politicians over the last number of years, including two separate court cases against individuals accused of threatening Tánaiste Simon Harris. Earlier this year, a man who made an online threat to kill Harris was jailed for four months.

Patrick Grealish, from Lettermullen, Co Galway, made the online threat to kill Harris and harm his family on August 4th, 2024. Grealish, who has 70 previous convictions, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment with four of them suspended.

In December, 40-year-old Sandra Barry of Balgaddy, Lucan, received a six-month sentence for sending social media messages to Harris, which called him a “murderer” and said: “I hope somebody does something to your family.”