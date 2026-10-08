Budget aftermath, Laois solicitor suspended, Irish Jewish community safety fears

Simon Harris and Jack Chambers after appearing on Today with David McCullagh at the RTÉ Radio Centre in Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

An enormous post-budget row has erupted between the Government and RTÉ over a shortfall in funding for the broadcaster agreed in Budget 2027.

A solicitor known for establishing the Co Laois music festival, Forest Fest, has been suspended from legal practice by the High Court.

Security concerns for Jewish people in Ireland have prevented Dublin’s primary synagogue from organising a public-facing memorial to mark the October 7th attacks.

In her tech column today, Ciara O’Brien is making the case for removing the phrase “we didn’t mean it” from tech companies’ book of excuses when it comes to deep fakes.

Patrick Freyne is writing about a “new rich-person documentary”. The Beckhams were the patient zero of the celebumentary. Now it’s the turn of Wayne and Coleen Rooney.