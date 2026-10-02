Opposition alternative budgets; Grinds 360 boardroom war; and the viability of domestic rugby

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik with finance spokesman Ged Nash as they present the party's alternative budget. Photograph: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The Opposition parties have laid out their alternative budgets in advance of Budget 2027 next week.

Grinds 360, Ireland’s biggest online education platform, was plunged into a boardroom battle after its chief executive was temporarily suspended in a dispute over company finances and governance.

Next week, the European Union and China head into what could be one of their most consequential trade showdowns in years.

Domestic rugby falls far behind the financial viability of the international game, but what can fix it?