Early Edition Podcast

Podcast: 4 stories in 10 minutes – Ireland’s most common scams, UK rejoins Erasmus, and more

Listen on

Acast(Opens in new window)Apple(Opens in new window)Spotify(Opens in new window)

Plus: The UK rejoins Erasmus programme, and Corinna Hardgrave’s restaurant oscars

Listen | 09:31
Mobile Pnone Shopping Online With A Debit Card
Mobile Pnone Shopping Online With A Debit Card
Aideen Finnegan
Thu Dec 18 2025 - 06:00

The most common scams that led to money being stolen from people this year started with text messages sent to phones. Consumer affairs correspondent Conor Pope is writing about new research released by AIB this morning.

There’s been a warming of relations between the British government and the European Commission. Yesterday it announced it’s rejoining the Erasmus student exchange programme, after Brexit brought an end to it.

An Irish citizen has been remanded in custody in Germany, over an alleged break in at a plant linked to an Israeli defence company. Derek Scally writes that Daniel Tatlow-Devally is in a cell for 23 hours a day.

Corinna Hardgrave is nominating the best eateries in Ireland in her annual “restaurant oscars.” She’s picked three for Early Edition; one casual dining, one mid-range and one fine dining experience.

Aideen Finnegan

Aideen Finnegan

Aideen Finnegan is an audio producer at The Irish Times

OUR PODCASTS