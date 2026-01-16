Early Edition podcast: Friday’s top stories in 10 minutes

The guidance from the Irish Council for Civil Liberties sets out the legal rights of trans people, and says that business, schools and colleges could be open to legal action if they don’t comply.

Schools must use the preferred name and pronoun of transgender children, and allow them to use the bathroom of their chosen gender. That’s the new guidance on the rights of trans people from the Irish Council for Civil Liberties. It sets out the legal rights of trans people, and says that business, schools and colleges could be open to legal action if they don’t comply.

Directors at IDA Ireland have been told in a private paper seen by the Irish Times, that big global companies are holding back investment here because of an unreliable supply. Senior officials at Ireland’s inward investment agency say the jobs market it being held back by constraints in the electricity network.

The DAA, which runs Dublin and Cork airports, has until 6pm to file court papers; in relation to the legal action begin taken against it by its suspended chief executive Kenny Jacobs.

Greenlanders have been telling our correspondent Derek Scally what they think of Donald Trump’s threats. Derek writes historical resentment of Denmark, and the colonial years, still runs very deep, but that doesn’t mean they want to be American.

And the Oscar winning actor Brendan Fraser reveals in an interview with Donald Clarke his grandad crossed the Atlantic in the 1830’s and escaped the Famine. His latest film Rental Family is in cinemas from Friday.