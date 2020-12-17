Vaccinations all around?

Sir, – An article in the British Medical Journal has stated that a quarter of the world’s population may not have access to Covid-19 vaccinations until 2022. In the developed world, vaccinations have already started and even at this stage, it seems that free vaccination will be available to all who need it, well before the end of 2021.

In Ireland, planning for the roll-out is advanced and there is lots of talk about prioritising fairly and ensuring that no part of the country is going to be disadvantaged.

Amidst all the euphoria however, two points should be considered. First, the chief medical officer has warned that we still need to take precautions, and Covid-19 is not going to disappear, even if a large proportion of the country gets vaccinated.

Second, the developed world has jumped to the front of the queue for vaccinations with ready cash (much of it borrowed), while the poorer countries just have to wait. This is unfair.

If every developed country chose one developing country to partner with on Covid-19 vaccinations, we might achieve worldwide vaccination by the end of 20121, and nobody would be left behind. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL O’CONNOR,

Ballybrack, Co Dublin.

Sir, – It is already clear that our Government is behind the curve with regard to mass vaccination. Other countries are clearly far ahead in their plans.

Suggesting up to six months for mass vaccination is an absolutely disgrace. When will it ever be that those running Ireland will not be behind other comparable countries in contemporary living? It beggars belief how unprepared our Government is in relation to the emergence of vaccines. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN NOLAN,

Rathfarnham, Dublin 16.

Sir, – Am I the only one who is puzzled by the fact that the Government is ordering 14 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. I thought that the population of Ireland was under five million. – Yours, etc,

ROSI OSULLIVAN,

Dalkey, Co Dublin.