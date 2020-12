Sir,– 2020, the year of Covid, supporting one another, blaming one another, home schooling, banana bread, cocooning the elderly, praising the resilience of the young, condemning their occasional exuberance, the wet pub, the gastro pub, the closed pub, healthcare workers, politicians, Nphet, the high moral ground, county borders, a quiet Christmas, long Covid, bereavement, heartbreak, despair, and . . . hope. – Yours, etc,

JOHN SHORTEN,

Balbriggan,

Co Dublin.