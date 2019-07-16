Smear test results and a ‘glitch’

Sir, – The failure to send out the required notification letters with smear retest results has been described by the HSE and widely reported in the media as a “computer glitch”. In the IT industry, a glitch is commonly understood to be a short-lived, transient fault of functionality that had previously worked correctly and is often corrected by resetting the system.

As the HSE have been aware of the issue since February, I find it hard to believe anyone can call the issue a computer glitch and keep a straight face. Based on reports I have read, it appears the required functionality was never built into the computer systems. If so, this is most certainly not a computer glitch.

It is long past time for the HSE to be transparent and stop hiding behind bland phrases and excuses. – Yours, etc,

BARRY MALONE,

Dunmore East,

Co Waterford.