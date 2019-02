Sir, – As ever, I enjoyed David McWilliams’s piece on February 2nd (“Ireland has a lot to lose from ‘slowbalisation’”) but I was a bit surprised to see South Korea and Thailand included on his list of “small” countries.

With over 51 million people, South Korea’s population comfortably outnumbers that of Spain.

Thailand’s population of 69 million makes it “bigger” than every EU country, except Germany. – Yours, etc,

AIDAN

WALSH,

Leiderdorp,

The Netherlands.