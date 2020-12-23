Sinn Féin and a secret Facebook group

Sir, – Credit to Jennifer Bray for confirming something that many of us suspected – that Sinn Féin operates vicious social media attacks on its opponents under the umbrella of what is described as a secret group (“Secret Facebook group reveals bitter tirades and abuse of Sinn Féin’s opponents”, News, December 19th).

This is not a problem for the party, considering that its leadership is supposedly ignorant of such an orchestrated campaign, denying that it has any connection with the Facebook group.

This denial flies in the face of reason, given that the group operated under the title Sinn Féin and had elected representatives among it membership.

However, one would hope that its existence would pose a difficulty for those who voted for Sinn Féin in the last election, proclaiming that they wanted change.

The content of some of its online material makes it difficult to see how this party would have the ability to give positive leadership, not to mention spearheading a “united Ireland”. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET LEE,

Newport,

Co Tipperary.

Sir, – The report by Jennifer Bray of a secret Sinn Féin Facebook group where online abuse was prevalent is worrying to many.

Does this reveal a party strategy of a ballot paper in one hand and an iPhone in the other? – Yours, etc,

MIKE MORAN,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.