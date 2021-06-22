Rethinking reunification

Sir, – Leo Varadkar wants to discuss the reunification of Ireland. He acknowledges it may be uncomfortable for some. If the discomfort of some is not to be an obstacle, perhaps we should consider the reunification of Ireland with Britain. The European Union has significant issues, and there are clear geographic, linguistic and economic arguments that suggest the reunification of Ireland with Britain should be considered. If we are going to stop worrying about making people uncomfortable, this might be the most logical place to start.

If this is uncomfortable for you, you know exactly how I feel. – Yours, etc,

W ANDERSON,

Belfast.