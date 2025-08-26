Cork’s Mark Keane named in AFL All-Australian squad

Mark Keane during Adelaide's game against Collingwood at the Adelaide Oval on August 16th. Photograph: Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Cork’s Mark Keane has been named in the 2025 All-Australian squad for his performance so far this season with the Adelaide Crows.

The 25-year-old from Mitchelstown has been included in the 44-man squad which recognises the best players from across the Australian Football League (AFL) following the conclusion of the 23-game regular season.

At the AFL Awards on Thursday, 22 of the 44 players will be selected for the 2025 All-Australian team.

The last Irish player to be included in an All-Australian team was Melbourne’s Jim Stynes, who featured in the 1991 and 1993 teams.

Keane has been a prominent figure for the Crows in 2025 as they topped the regular season ladder to earn a home draw against the Corkman’s former club Collingwood in the first round of the Finals series.

The Crows welcome the Magpies to the Adelaide Oval on September 4th, with the winner proceeding to the preliminary finals while the loser goes to the semi-finals.

The season ends with the Grand Final, which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 27th.