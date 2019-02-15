Renewed focus on Irish unity

Sir, – Recent reports suggest British cabinet-level discussion of Irish unity, in the context of a no-deal Brexit.

Whatever the reasons for this sudden interest, it highlights a neglected aspect of the current debate.

The Belfast Agreement contains an existing mechanism for avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland: concurrent referendums on Irish unity. A region that voted to remain has a constitutional route to a future within the EU, but outside of the UK.

This conversation is underway on this island (despite official resistance) and momentum is plainly building; it is good to see that politicians in Britain appear to have noticed.

Perhaps they have started to read the Belfast Agreement? – Yours, etc,

Prof COLIN HARVEY,

School of Law,

Queen’s University

Belfast.