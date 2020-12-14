McDowell and Sinn Féin

Sir, – The now almost weekly generalised attack on Sinn Féin by your columnist Senator Michael McDowell is hardly enhancing your newspaper’s reputation regarding objectivity, fairness and providing a trusted analysis of prevailing politics.

Can I offer a friendly suggestion that all such contributions offered for publication must focus on policies proffered by the various parties? It is disconcerting to see in The Irish Times what is little more than bitter polemic intended only to stir acrimony rather than calm and rational debate on important issues. – Yours, etc,

JIM O’SULLIVAN,

Rathedmond,

Sligo.