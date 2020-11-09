Making sense of statistics

Sir, – A letter writer (November 7th) may well have a point that statistics can be misleading, but in making his point he would be better served to utilise the actual figures that lead to the statistical information.

The 595 positive cases per 100,000 refer to the Buncrana local election area (LEA), and not the town of Buncrana.

Instead of a population of 5,911, he needs to consider the LEA population of 22,366.

He will then find that there are 133 cases and not the 35 he claims.

Whether the numbers are still statically meaningless is a discussion for another day but at least let the discussion be based on factual information. – Yours, etc,

PAT MULLEN,

Dundalk,

Co Louth.