Lessons learned

Sir, – Our experiences forced by lockdown have shown us new ways of living, thinking, working, communicating, caring for one another and our environment, and much more. For example, we have learned that giving our planet a break from pollution can have huge beneficial effects on nature and climate.

It would be very remiss if we do not take the opportunity to harvest what has been learned from this crisis and also to let people point a way forward based on this learning. I believe there is a danger that many good ideas may be rejected because of who their political sponsor is. I suggest, therefore, that a new Citizens’ Assembly is an ideal vehicle for reviewing this learning and suggesting ways forward. – Yours, etc,

JJ O’DWYER,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.