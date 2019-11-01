Lessons from Grenfell Tower report

Sir, – The publication of the report in to the Grenfell Tower tragedy is a timely reminder to all occupiers and owners of apartments and bedsitters to take stock of the fire safety of their particular apartment complex or bedsit building.

It is so important that all occupiers are aware of the means of escape from their accommodation to a place of safety.

Further, if there is only a single means of escape (eg a single stairs) it is critical that this route is properly maintained to ensure that, in the event of a fire in an apartment, it is free from fire and smoke and free from obstruction. Also, it is important that the fire detection and alarm system is maintained and certified periodically.

It is necessary that occupiers, owners and managing agents work together on an ongoing basis on raising awareness of fire safety in their particular complex.

A very useful reference in this matter is the Guide to Fire Safety in Flats, Bedsitters and Apartments published by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government. – Yours, etc,

DONAL CASEY,

Former Assistant Chief Fire

Officer,

Dublin Fire Brigade,

Dublin.

Sir, – I see Joe McCarthy is continuing his campaign for the deification of UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (Letters, October 31st).

This time he praises Mr Corbyn for showing “instinctive empathy for rank and file firefighters after they were brutally criticised by the Grenfell Tower report.” This is untrue.

As The Irish Times’s coverage of the publication of the report shows, retired judge Martin Moore-Bick, who is leading the Grenfell Tower inquiry, specifically praised the “extraordinary courage of firefighters at the scene, some of whom climbed high into the burning building to help residents escape.”

However the independent report, which has been welcomed by survivors and victims’ relatives, does criticise the actions of the officer in charge of the initial attempts to fight the fire, as well as systemic failings by London Fire Brigade to carry out more effective rescues and reluctance to evacuate the burning building. This is, after all, the whole point of holding an inquiry.

Far from showing what Mr McCarthy describes as a “sure touch”, Mr Corbyn predictably chooses to make political capital out of a tragedy the cause of which is blamed on failures by successive governments involving all three main political parties including his own.

Mr Corbyn’s ratings continue to be the worst of any opposition leader in British political history and he’s finally been dragged into the election he’s been demanding for more than two years simply because the SNP and LibDems lost patience waiting for him to vote for it.

His time has been and gone. A souffle never rises twice. – Yours, etc,

KEN ANDREW,

Cobh,

Co Cork.