Leprechaun economics

Sir, – James Stapleton takes issue with the headline on Paul Krugman’s article, syndicated from the New York Times, “Yellen’s new alliance against leprechauns” in the paper edition of The Irish Times, as it perpetuates a pejorative stereotype (Letters, June 10th).

It seems that the Irish Ambassador to Unites States Daniel Mulhall also takes issue with the columnist’s use of the word “leprechaun” when referring to Ireland, writing in a letter to the New York Times, “I see this as my duty to point out that this represents an unacceptable slur” (June 10th).

Paul Krugman in his article did point out that “fortunately the Irish have a sense of humour”. Hopefully, that’s still the case because one shouldn’t underestimate a leprechaun as he merrily plies his trade. – Yours, etc,

AIDAN RODDY

Cabinteely,

Dublin 18.

Sir, – I don’t see what all the fuss is about. Leprechauns are prudent when it comes to economics. They’re still on the gold standard. – Yours, etc,

J MURRAY,

Waterford.