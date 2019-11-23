Lateral thinking on unity

Sir, – Michael McDowell (Opinion, November 20th) states “There are two broad models for Irish unity”.

A third option might be a union of states including Wales, Scotland and all of Ireland, with parliaments in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Belfast, Dublin, Cork and Galway.

An umbrella parliament with responsibility for defence, foreign relations and other common areas would move location every three years or so. This union would have EU membership.

As with any radical solution there would be positives and negatives. The positives include dilution of Dublin’s influence on this island. The negatives include aligning health systems and defence policy. No doubt your readers will suggest more. Fundamental problems deserve discussion that includes lateral thinking. – Yours, etc,

KEITH DONALD,

Dublin 16.