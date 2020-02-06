Handshakes – time to get a grip

Sir, – One of the interesting sights of the State of the Union presentation was President Donald Trump not shaking hands with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

In Australia we have the opposite problem, with Scott Morrison, the prime minister, who shakes hands with everybody, even those that refuse and won’t offer their hand, so he just grabs their hand anyway.

A handshake is a greeting and is meant to be done with a positive approach, not with malice. It could be said that people need to play nice but surely they should actually be nice.

Those that lead should set a good example for us all. – Yours, etc,

DENNIS FITZGERALD,

Melbourne,

Australia.