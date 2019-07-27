Data rules and common sense

Sir, – Fortunately the decision to ban visitors’ books at OPW-run establishments has been reversed (News, July 26th). The credibility of the OPW has been damaged, and we will look at future OPW decisions with a more jaundiced eye.

Had common sense not prevailed, I could visualise a future in which, when interacting with any organisation that required identification, whether a bank, library, hospital or hotel, we would be unable “for GDPR purposes” to give our name and address and would be identifiable by code number only. It would be a truly dystopian future. –Yours, etc,

PAVEL

MARIANSKI,

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.