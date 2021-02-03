Sir, – It is true, as Sam Bowman writes, that the Common Travel Area gives British and Irish citizens the right to travel between the two countries without a passport, but don’t try flying from London to Dublin without one (“The UK government should consider offering vaccines to the Republic”, Opinion & Analysis, February 2nd).

The gardaí­ at immigration control insist on seeing your passport to ensure that you are entitled to travel without one.

I wish Sam Bowman luck with his proposed “Common Immunity Area”. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN

DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.