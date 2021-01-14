Citizenship and frontline workers

Sir, – As the third wave of Covid-19 infections continues here, the Government must urgently introduce a scheme to fast-track citizenship applications for frontline workers (Michael Storey, Letters, January 12th). Similar schemes have been introduced in other countries, including France and Canada, in recognition of the immense personal sacrifices made by so many who have put themselves at risk every day to provide vital health and social care services throughout this pandemic. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the individuals and families in our own communities who have made such sacrifices. Let’s fast-track citizenship for them now. – Yours, etc,

IVANA BACIK,

Seanad Éireann,

Leinster House, Dublin 2.