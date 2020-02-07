Canvassing and knocking on doors

Sir, – Brian Mortell (Letters, February 6th) states that he has had just the one canvasser during the election. I can beat him on that statistic by informing him that I have had absolutely no callers of any description for the duration of the campaign. Unless there is a last-minute surge, I am pretty confident of holding on to this record! – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Not even one candidate has called to my door.

However, a Fianna Fáil candidate’s poster blew off the lamppost outside my gate and found its way on to my driveway.

Apart from that, my only contact with any candidate is through endless flyers in my letterbox courtesy of An Post. – Yours, etc,

LAURA O’MARA,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Has anyone else received “Sorry I missed you” pamphlets in their letterboxes from electioneering politicians without any attempt having been made to ring the doorbell or knock at the door?

I suspect I will also miss their names on the ballot paper. Sorry. – Yours, etc,

PAVEL MARIANSKI,

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.