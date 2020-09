Sir, – Wouldn’t it be great if there were a few designated hours every day when Covid-19 was not mentioned by the media?

While not wishing to minimise the seriousness of the pandemic in any way, I feel that the never-ending discussions about it on so many programmes increase the gloom felt by all of us at this dreadful time and achieve nothing. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET BUTLER,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.