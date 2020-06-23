A menu of one or two metres

Sir, – There is controversy over whether a one- or two-metre distance should be set in restaurants and pubs. So far, there appears to be no scientific consensus on the relative risks arising from the various distances.

A simple solution for the Government is to allow the hospitality sector to choose for themselves: one or two metres for their premises, but requiring them to put up a sign at front indicating the minimum social distance pertaining in their establishment.

In that event, if I plan to go to a restaurant, I could exercise my own choice on the level of risk. I would choose the place with two metres. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL BARRY,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.