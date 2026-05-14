Airports and aircraft fuelled by alcohol

Sir, – A while back my wife and I took a very early morning flight to Portugal to visit our daughter who is domiciled there. Sitting in the bar I couldn’t but notice four young men guzzling, for want of a better word, pints of Guinness. Guzzling Guinness at this ungodly hour. God bless their constitution, I thought, drained my pint of Smithwick’s and headed for our gate. – Yours, etc,

GERRY MORAN,

Coote’s Lane,

Kilkenny.

Sir, – Many years ago on a flight to New York, about an hour out, l asked the flight attendant for a whiskey. As she came back l noticed that no one else in my vicinity was drinking.

When l got the drink, the person seated next to me said: “Enjoy.” When l remarked on the fact l seemed to be the only one with a drink, he laughed and said: “We are all members of AA heading to an AA convention in New York.”

l didn’t drink for the rest of the flight. – Yours, etc,

DICK BYRNE,

Craughwell,

Co Galway.