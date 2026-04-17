Could €500m be better spent elsewhere?

Sir, – It is disappointing that the political discourse in this country has evolved in to a debate devoid of economic scrutiny. To summarise the train of thought of all stakeholders in the recent fuel protests, one could say: “they protested, therefore they must get something.”

Did no one in Government, in Opposition or in the media ask could €500 million be better spent elsewhere? Did no one ask what is the return to the State from this spend?

Did no one seek to understand the dynamics of the markets the protesters operate in?

If they did ask, they didn’t ask very loudly and now we have ended up with subsidies being forked out to hauliers, coach operators and agricultural contractors who will almost certainly raise prices for their customers anyway and end up pocketing the subsidies. – Yours, etc,

DONAL MURPHY,

Custom House Square,

Dublin 1.