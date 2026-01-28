Remote working helps Irish workers survive

Sir, – The letter (January 27th) on remote working by Brian Lube makes some interesting points. Principally the author seems to suggest that Irish workers need to get back to the office as there are other countries where workers are willing to do so.

While this may be true I think the writer is missing a couple of very important factors. Remote/hybrid working has proven so popular in Ireland as it has given many workers the flexibility to navigate the perilous waters relating to unaffordable rents/price of housing, lack of childcare places and severe deficiencies in transport infrastructure, to name a few issues.

Remote/hybrid working has enabled many workers to just about hang on to their jobs while also trying to raise a family or just to maintain themselves. It seems very strange to somehow blame workers for availing of remote/hybrid working options.

The failure of the political system to address the above-mentioned issues and to alleviate a society under severe strain has made remote/hybrid working essential. It seems often the case that the people most dismissive of remote/hybrid working are the least aware of its benefits and in some cases its necessity. Yours, etc, –

ROB Mac GIOLLARNÁTH,

Abhainn an Scáil

Co Chiarraí.