Should new citizens have to pass a language test? Peadar Tóibín vs Neil Bruton

Peadar Tóibín: Yes. It is an aberration that Ireland does not have a language proficiency test for new citizens

Ireland is the only country in the EU where you can become a citizen without speaking the language. All the other member states see the benefit of ensuring those naturalised are capable of communicating effectively with others. It is an aberration that we do not have a general language proficiency test in English or Irish for applicants as a basic requirement.

Irish citizenship offers legal rights, democratic rights and legal protections. It confers in legal terms Irish nationality to a person, and it makes them part of the Irish family.

It is incredibly valuable and important and should not be treated lightly. It must be awarded carefully. Not to do so is to degrade the privilege.

Its awarding confers rights, and with rights there are duties. Citizens have a legal duty to obey laws and a civic duty pay taxes, communicate independently and contribute to a cohesive society.

There is a cost to the State, to the community and to the immigrant themselves of not being able to speak English or Irish (literally, as well as figuratively – the cost of interpreters in hospitals, courts and Garda stations is very significant.)

The citizenship bar has been too low in this country. There have been record numbers of applications for Irish citizenship and high numbers of citizenships granted. Last year, there were 24,698 citizenships conferred. This figure has multiplied over the past decade – in 2019 and 2020, there were only about 5,000. Citizenship is prized and should have weight and meaning.

It is possible to have a compassionate policy, a humane policy, yet a strict policy.

We want an integrated society. To integrate, you have to communicate. Not understanding the local language is a barrier that fractures communities into enclaves, where distinct groups remain isolated from each other. This is not good for Irish society; nor is it good for new citizens. Not speaking the local language in a new country lowers your earning potential, is socially isolating and limits job options.

What does it say about Ireland that we are the only country too meek to ask people to show they have language proficiency before we make them citizens?

A language test for citizenship is common sense. It is not an onerous request; it is a necessity to fully function. It doesn’t block asylum applicants or working visas and it demonstrates a commitment by the aspiring citizen to strive for their full potential – this is empowerment. Assuming those seeking citizenship are willing to put time and work into having a good grasp of the language should not be seen as an offence or an oppression. It means they will be able to independently advocate for themselves, to progress, to express themselves, to understand their rights, to be included. The opposite is enfeeblement.

Other countries require civics and history tests, on top of a piece of paper confirming you are competent in the language. Portugal and Sweden have recently raised the bar; Portugal’s test involves a knowledge of civics, culture and national symbols.

Aontú has been calling for the language requirement for some time now. Ireland is an outlier in the EU on this issue, which we believe creates a pull factor. Migrants are rational human beings. They will of course choose locations with requirements that mirror their abilities.

As the only country in the EU without a language requirement, it is a reasonable assumption that we will see a far higher number of applicants without Irish or English and all the challenges that go with that.

The colour of a person’s skin is of no more significance than the colour of their eyes. But the language they speak can make all the difference in the world. A language proficiency test is overdue, as is the need for common sense in Government.

Peadar Tóibín is leader of Aontú

Neil Bruton: No. This proposal says to migrant workers ‘you are essentially only a unit of labour’

If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. Nobody has identified any problems with the current citizenship process – and more than 100,000 people have become citizens in the last 10 years all under the current policy.

However, recent comments by Minister of State Colm Brophy indicate that the Department of Justice may make it harder for migrants to obtain citizenship. Along with the proposed language proficiency test, the department wants to increase residency requirements from five to eight years and deny citizenship based on accessing social supports. No clear rationale has been provided for these proposed changes. We see it as a further slide into anti-migrant policy by a department apparently determined to make life difficult for people who move here.

Brophy said “people gaining citizenship would have to have an English language proficiency” – but language proficiency tests are unfair barriers to citizenship access. Lack of proficiency can be impacted by age; dyslexia or other learning difficulties; limited formal education; trauma; cost and lack of time.

Many migrants in Ireland are severely exploited in their work and earn close to the minimum wage. Many pay €300 a year for immigration registration fees for the privilege of living and working here. They pay exorbitant rents and are often forced to work more hours than is legally allowed. This policy will impact hardest on those who are already time-poor and financially-poor. The Government has not provided important details. How much will the testing process cost and who will pay for it? What will the level of English required be, and who will pay for the English language lessons?

I am all for supporting people to be proficient in our local languages and would commend any efforts the Government puts in place to this effect. The issue is making this a further obstacle on people who have already been fully functioning members of society for many years.

The department’s position seems to be that it wants people to come and work in Ireland; pay taxes; produce food; cook; care for older people and sick people; contribute to their community and the economy – but if they cannot pass an English language test after doing this for many years then they can’t be a full member of society. They will not be entitled to vote in referendums or presidential elections, or gain many other basic benefits that other citizens enjoy.

This proposal says to migrant workers “you are essentially only a unit of labour, you are not a person hoping to settle, build a family or grow old. You should not have a voice in the policies that affect your life.”

The current system is already very restrictive and is only open to most adult applicants who have committed at least five years of their lives to Ireland.

Every piece of research produced by and for the Government, including the Future Forty report and the National Economic and Social Council’s Building a Virtuous Demographic Cycle report, says we need to attract more migrant workers to sustain our economy and we desperately need to retain them. In my view, this language proficiency test is another cruel barrier from a department seemingly insistent on making Ireland as inhospitable as possible for migrants.

Earlier this year, the Economic and Social Research Institute released a report warning that misperceptions distort democratic debate and lead to poorly informed policy. These proposals seem shaped by recent online anti-migration rhetoric from a tiny minority rather than evidence.

Brophy recently said that “Irish citizenship is about freedom. Freedom to participate fully in society, to vote, to shape the future of your community, to raise your family with security and belonging.”

This is now what he intends to deny migrant workers by adding unnecessary language barriers, longer waiting periods and social welfare restrictions to our citizenship process.

Neil Bruton is director of the Migrant Rights Centre Ireland