Oasis to play two nights at Slane Castle in 2027

Oasis: Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher at the Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger UK premiere in London. Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Oasis have announced they will play two nights at Slane Castle next year as part their upcoming Live ’27 tour.

The band will play the Co Meath venue on September 4th and 5th 2027.

Fans hoping to buy tickets will need to register on the Oasis website here by 4pm on September 17th. Those who are successful will be sent a unique, non-transferable code to access an allocated onsale window.

In Ireland, tickets will go on sale on the 25th, 26th, and 27th of September. Fans will be informed directly which of the onsale windows they can access, and at what time. The registration process is the only public way to buy tickets for Oasis Live ’27 as there will be no general onsale or other public presales.

Standard ticket prices will be fixed and range between €181.25 to €501.25 including booking fees.

The Live ‘27 tour will kick off on May 21st, 2027, with a string of shows in Celtic Park, Glasgow. The tour includes 38 shows with dates in the UK, France, Italy, US and more.

“Start the celebrations,” the band said in a statement. “After a period of reflection, The Most Damaging Pop Cultural Force In Recent British History” – a quote from a Guardian opinion piece about the band – “has declared itself fit for purpose and will once again return to lift the spirits of the people. Come witness the fitness. It shall be a sight to behold.”

Noel and Liam Gallagher reunited for the first time since splitting in 2009 for the successful Live ’25 tour last year, which included two gigs at Croke Park.

The Oasis comeback was also the subject of a documentary by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight which was released in cinemas last week. Titled Don’t Look Back in Anger, the film received a four-star review by Irish Times film critic Tara Brady who described it as a “noisy rockumentary” featuring tears, tantrums and more.

Rumours of a follow-up to the Manchester rockers’ 2025 reunion tour have been rife in recent weeks.

Oasis teased a Slane gig over the weekend with a post showing Liam Gallagher standing on stage at the venue when they played there in 1995, supporting REM. The Gallagher brothers returned to headline Slane themselves in 2009 before splitting.

Fans will be hoping for a better experience trying to get tickets for Slane after the band used dynamic ticket pricing to sell tickets for their Croke Park dates in 2025, leaving some paying much higher prices for their standing tickets than others. That method for selling tickets was then discontinued for the rest of the Oasis world tour.

Ireland’s consumer watchdog has since taken legal action against Ticketmaster over the manner in which that sale was conducted.

Next year be the first time that Slane Castle has hosted two different headliners in the same year, with Fontaines DC set to play in the same venue for two nights at the end of June.

Oasis Live 27 tour dates in full

Celtic Park, Glasgow: May 21st, 23rd, 25th, 28th, 29th

Etihad Stadium, Manchester: June 4th, 6th, 8th, 11th, 12th, 15th, 18th, 19th, 22nd, 25th, 26th

Allianz Arena, Munich: July 2nd, 3rd

Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona: July 10th, 11th

Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam: July 16th, 17th

Stade de France, Paris: July 23rd, 24th

Stadio Olimpico, Rome: July 29th, 30th

Gillette Stadium, Boston: August 10th, 13th, 14th

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas: August 20th, 21st, 24th

Slane Castle, Ireland: September 4th, 5th

Knebworth, UK: September 11th, 12th, 18th, 19th

– Additional reporting by PA