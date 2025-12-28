Dr Ahmed Mehna (centre) is welcomed by his colleagues and medical staff after being released from Israeli detention as part of a prisoner-hostage exchange in Gaza City on October 13th, 2025. Photograph: Hassan Jedi/Anadolu via Getty

Over the past two tortuous years, Israel has unleashed a systematic destruction of Gaza’s healthcare system, killing and imprisoning hundreds of health workers in the process.

This is despite the fact that under international law, health workers are protected, should not be subject to attacks allowed to continue providing medical care to all in need.

I am a medic, and my mission in life is to heal and support people who need care. I have worked at Al Awda Hospital, a not-for-profit health facility in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip for 24 years. Since 2018 I have been its director.

Like all hospitals in Gaza, we suffered from shortages of medication and equipment over the years due to the siege imposed by Israel. It was difficult, but we managed.

But since October 7th, everything changed. Al Awda Hospital was first attacked by the Israel Defense Forces in November 2023 when three doctors were killed, two nurses severely injured, and a hygienist burned so badly that their life was changed forever.

A civilian also died. Later, two more staff members were killed by a drone strike. In total, we lost six colleagues during the war.

Like so many dedicated medics across Gaza, I continued to work as genocide unfolded around us. But on December 17th 2023, I was kidnapped by Israel after I refused to evacuate the hospital and leave my patients.

I was held for 22 hard and punishing months and I experienced torture, medical neglect, and lack of food. My illegal detention and torture for nearly two years by Israel was not an isolated case. There were many others who suffered the same fate.

I was first taken to Sde Teiman prison for three weeks, the hardest period of my life. The food was barely edible. There was no medical care. We were forced to sit on our knees for more than twelve hours at a time. I was then transferred to Ketziot prison in the Negev desert, where I spent one year and seven months.

Conditions there were marginally better. At least we were allowed to walk outside for one hour a day. I was moved again to another prison, where I spent four months before my release on October 13th, 2025.

An Israeli airstrike in the vicinity of Al-Awda hospital in Jabaliya, Gaza was caught on camera in 2023. Video: Anadolu Agency

Prison conditions were brutal, cells were overcrowded, sanitation was appalling, we were not given changes of clothes. There was no soap or shampoo. I contracted scabies. Food was inadequate and sanitary conditions led to constant colds, skin infections and illness.

There was also deliberate psychological pressure. Lights were left on throughout the night to prevent sleep. Prisoners were sometimes isolated for long periods in an attempt to break their spirit.

Two months ago, I was released as part of the ceasefire prisoner exchange. My initial joy at freedom turned to despair when I saw how Gaza had been destroyed over the almost two years of my incarceration. I had been denied access to news, and could never have imagined such devastation.

I returned to work almost immediately following my release. But after the initial hope with the ceasefire, daily life remains dominated by fear, shortages and uncertainty. The situation has never been as catastrophic as it is today.

Large parts of Al Awda Hospital remain damaged, and many services are still suspended. The hospital lies behind the so-called “yellow line” which gives Israel control of over 50 per cent of the Gaza Strip, restricting access and operations. We are doing everything we can, but it is far from sufficient to meet the needs of the population.

Much of what we do now is crisis management rather than healthcare. Medical supplies are critically low, with a 40 to 50 per cent shortage of drugs, fuel and equipment including MRI and CT scanners. We are forced into impossible decisions about who can be treated and how, simply because we do not have enough beds, medicines, or staff.

A huge number of children are suffering from malnutrition, skin infections, and untreated injuries. Psychological trauma is overwhelming, especially among children. Cancer patients lack chemotherapy. Many conditions that would be treatable elsewhere become life-threatening here. Our harsh winter has made everything worse.

Doctors operate on a patient at Al Awda Hospital in the Gaza Strip on November 30th, 2023. Photograph: Montaser Alsawaf/Anadolu via Getty

My family, like all families in Gaza, has suffered deeply. My wife and our three children live with constant fear and uncertainty. Balancing my duty as a doctor with my worry as a father is one of the hardest parts of this experience.

But still I am determined to reclaim my life by helping others. My sense of responsibility to my patients and colleagues sustains me, even when the burden feels unbearable.

Compared to before October 2023, the challenges are much greater. The majority of the population is displaced, there are cases of acute malnutrition, especially among children, and an increase in patients with chronic diseases due to severe shortages of food and medicine.

Hunger is widespread, and the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate. All of this compounded by the bureaucratic and political obstacles from Israel, repeatedly delaying or blocking life-saving assistance.

The working conditions are exhausting both physically and psychologically. My message to the world during this holiday season is: please do not forget Gaza. We are human beings. We deserve dignity, safety, and healthcare. Solidarity, justice, and compassion are not seasonal values, they must guide action every day.

Despite everything, I still believe in the resilience of our people. Gaza needs freedom, reconstruction, and a genuine chance at life. Without justice and lasting peace, humanitarian aid alone will never be enough.

Dr Ahmed Mehna is director of Al Awada Hospital in the Gaza Strip, a partner of ActionAid Ireland