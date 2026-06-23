Hot weather warning issued as temperatures up to 30 degrees forecast in coming days

Jumping into the water at the Forty Foot bathing pool on the southern tip of Dublin Bay at Sandycove, Dublin. Photograph by: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A hot weather warning is due to take effect from noon, with temperatures of up to 30 degrees forecast across the country for this week.

The status yellow high temperature warning issued by Met Éireann will be in place from noon on Tuesday until Friday morning.

The potential impacts could include water-safety issues due to increased use of lakes and beaches, uncomfortable sleeping conditions and heat stress, the forecaster said.

Met Éireann said daytime temperatures would be in excess of 27 degrees during the week before climbing towards 30 degrees on Thursday. Minimum night-time temperatures of 15 degrees are expected.

The heatwave is hitting Ireland as ‌a heatwave hung over Europe, smashing temperature records in several cities on Monday.

At least 18 people have died in France, including two children left in a hot car. Meanwhile, forecasters in Britain predicted temperatures could break records for June this week.

Gerry Murphy, Met Éireann forecaster and meteorologist, said that Europe was experiencing a heat dome, which he described as an area of high pressure that compresses the air “down on to the Earth”, causing it to become “stagnant”.

As a result the “air is not moving anywhere so the temperature just keeps increasing”.

Keith Leonard of the National Directorate Fire and Emergency Management called on people to check on elderly people during the high temperatures, especially those living alone.

“These weather conditions can be a real strain for older people, so just check their houses are cool and that they have plenty of cold drinks and that they appear comfortable and check the HSE website for advice,” he told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

Leonard said another risk during warm weather is from drowning, and he urged people to swim only in areas where there is a lifeguard.

“If there’s no lifeguard, don’t get in. Swim where you can be seen. Lakes, reservoirs and disused quarries are much colder than the sea, and they often hide a lot of hazards and can trap swimmers, or where swimmers can get out of their depth very quickly.”

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There was also a risk of wildfire and he called on people not to light barbecues in wildland areas.

The HSE is advising the public to take extra precautions during the coming days as heat can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

The weather is set to be very warm and humid and dry for most of Tuesday with just the chance of an isolated shower, but Met Éireann said it will gradually become cloudier in some areas overnight, though clear spells will likely persist further south.

There will be a few mist and fog patches overnight too and lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees across parts of the west and north, but milder and humid elsewhere.

Wednesday will likely be fairly cloudy to begin, especially across the northern half of the country, while there will be good spells of sunshine further south. The sunshine will gradually become more widespread through the day.

Although many areas will stay dry on Wednesday, a few spots of light rain and drizzle are likely at times, mainly in Connacht and Ulster, and especially farther to the west.

Wednesday will be very warm or hot and humid with highest temperatures generally of 23 to 29 degrees, warmest across the southern half of the country.

The hot and humid weather will continue during the week, with the heat peaking on Thursday, the forecaster said.

Some showers and thunderstorms are possible from later on Thursday as well as a gradual shift to cooler and more changeable conditions over the weekend, with some rain moving in from the Atlantic.