If three words – Take Back Control – won Brexit, what three words sum it up now? Not Even Wrong.

In the early hours of June 24th 2016, a man hardly anybody had heard of was the first leader at the headquarters of the Vote Leave campaign to hail the historic result, “climbing atop a desk to give a short speech, riffing on Henry V before Agincourt”. Later that morning the former Northern Ireland Secretary Theresa Villiers texted this same man, the Conservative MEP Daniel Hannan, “congratulating him on changing the course of European history”.

As director of the European Research Group that brought Tory Eurosceptics together, Hannan was the primary intellectual advocate for Brexit. Douglas Carswell, who became UKIP’s first MP, recently wrote that “plenty more claimed credit for Brexit after the event. But Hannan more than anyone else made it happen”.

Hannan was not an opportunist but a true believer. In 1990, while still a student, he founded the Oxford Campaign for an Independent Britain. He drove the Brexit project through arid decades in which it seemed a hopeless cause. And unlike more famous figureheads of Brexit such as Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage, he had the decency to publish a substantial book called Why Vote Leave in the run-up to the referendum.

In it, he gazes into the crystal ball: “it’s 2020, and the UK is flourishing outside of the EU. The rump Union, now a united bloc, continues its genteel decline, but Britain has become the most successful and competitive knowledge-based economy in the region.”

Owing to great new trade deals, “the prosperity of distant continents has spilt over into Britain. Our Atlantic ports, above all Glasgow and Liverpool, are entering a second golden age. London, too, is booming.” Old heavy industries have revived.

“Our farmers, freed from the CAP, are world-beating. Our fisheries are once again a great renewable resource. Disapplying the EU’s rules on data management made Hoxton the global capital for software design ... Britain has been able to tap into her huge reserves of shale gas and oil, which came on tap, almost providentially, just as North Sea gas was running out ... Cheaper energy means lower production costs, more competitive exports and a boom all round.”

In the heady aftermath of the Brexit vote, Hannan peered again into his crystal ball, looking back, as it were, from 2025. The withdrawal process had been trouble-free: “Terms were agreed easily enough. Britain withdrew from the EU’s political structures and institutions, but kept its tariff-free arrangements in place.” Denmark, the Netherlands and – of course – Ireland had followed Britain out of the EU. (No nasty backstop business, then.)

This was the future once. Now, it is already a bleakly comic past. This version of 2020 happened a long time ago, in a galaxy, far, far away.

[ Brexit Britain now: Patrick Freyne revisits Leave voter heartlands 10 years onOpens in new window ]

The Golden Age proved to be 100 per cent pyrite. The UK’s exports and imports of goods are 15 per cent smaller than they would have been without Brexit. Services exports are about five per cent lower, business investment about 12 per cent lower. A staggering 16,400 small British firms stopped exporting to the EU because the barriers are too high. The spanking “new” trade deals merely replicated what Britain already had through the EU – according to the UK’s Office of Budget Responsibility they “will not have a material impact.”

But I’ve slowly come to realise that to point out this reality is to miss the point. The blithering of Hannan and those who echoed him bring to mind the famous judgment of the physicist Wolfgang Pauli about a theory with which he was presented: “That is not only not right; it is not even wrong.”

The distinction matters because we cannot otherwise understand the seeming contradiction that an obvious and catastrophic failure is still setting the terms of British politics. How is it possible that Farage, who with Hannan and Johnson, did most to create this economic debacle, remains (even after last week’s crucial Makerfield byelection) a possible prime minister?

Part of the answer is that the Brexiteers were not even wrong. A valid statement about the world is not one that is absolutely true (we can never know that) but one that is capable of being proved false. If I said, “There will be no pandemic in 2020”, the evidence, sadly, proved me wrong.

Hannan’s “Liverpool and Glasgow will be entering a golden age in 2020” has the same outer shape as that kind of claim. But there is nothing inside. It is unfalsifiable. It is not even wrong because its truth content is zero. This economic fantasy was fed on empty calories.

The real drivers of Brexit were revenge and revulsion. For the post-industrial working class and communities stripped of pride and belonging, the referendum was an opportunity for vengeance on the establishment. For the well-to-do retiree class, it was an invitation to express disgust at the nature of contemporary Britain.

Retaliation and repugnance are not propositions about the nature of trade and investment. When Hannan was bloviating about Henry V and Agincourt, what difference would it have made to point out that Henry died of dysentery shortly afterwards and that all his victories crumbled to dust?

[ Brexit, 10 years on: ‘There was surprise at just how lackadaisical the British seemed’Opens in new window ]

So it is with Brexit: to those for whom it was an emotional victory, the economic dysentery and political nihilism that followed exist on a whole other plane of being. Those of us who talk of real-world effects are speaking prose to people who are singing hymns in a different language.

In this, at least, Hannan justifies Villiers’s claims that he changed history. The Brexiteers were harbingers of the politics of “not even wrong”. Donald Trump and all the far-right movements that have followed his rise to power have perfected the art of the unfalsifiable.

We old-fashioned rationalists thought these people were making promises about a real, tangible future. Time, we thought, would tell. All it is has told us is that “wrong” is not the right word any more.