Dr Umar Al-Qadri: From a violent attack to online abuse, the hatred directed at me has been relentless

An Arabic proverb says that “words are mere echoes until you see with your own eyes”. In recent months, I have personally experienced the harsh reality of racism and Islamophobia in Ireland. From a violent attack in February to the continuous online abuse I endured during my European election campaign and again in the most recent general election campaign, the hatred directed at me has been relentless.

This wasn’t just about insults or bigotry; it became deeply personal. People questioned my loyalty to Ireland, accusing me of promoting Sharia law or claiming I wasn’t truly Irish because of the colour of my skin or the fact that I “don’t have a grandparent who fought for Irish independence”. Such remarks are more than ignorant; they reflect a narrow, harmful understanding of what it means to belong to this beautiful country, which has been my home for 21 years.

Irish identity is not about skin colour, birthplace or ancestry. It is about being part of a community, sharing the values of that community and working together towards a better future. “It is not blood that makes you Irish but a willingness to be part of the Irish nation” are words attributed to Thomas Davis, the 19th-century nationalist thinker. For me, these words still have a resonance today. They are a reminder that Irishness is a shared commitment and not just a birthright.

Irish identity has always been dynamic and has been constantly shaped by history and by the people who call this island home. Christianity, for example, which many associate with Irish culture, originated in the Middle East. One of Ireland’s patron saints and most celebrated symbols of Irish identity, St Patrick, was not a native of Ireland: he was British. Reducing Irishness to a narrow and outdated definition is to ignore the richness of this island’s history and diversity.

READ MORE

This diversity makes Ireland stronger, but it is under threat from rising intolerance.

The tragic killing of eight-year-old Malika Noor Al Katib and the attack on her mother has deeply shocked the nation. It is disturbing to see such incidents weaponised by some to spread division and target migrants. Such actions are a disservice to victims of tragedies.

As someone with Dutch migrant roots, I’ve seen the danger of these attitudes elsewhere. In the Netherlands, where I was raised, the idea that a far-right figure such as Geert Wilders could lead the largest political party went from unimaginable two decades ago to a troubling reality.

Ireland is not immune. While the far right here remains relatively small, their growing presence, underlined by electoral wins at the council level, should alarm us all. That they failed to enter the Dáil this time is encouraging, but it’s not a guarantee for the future. The momentum behind the far right everywhere should serve as a clear warning of how hate and division can creep into the fabric of society.

The rise of those who claim to protect patriotism by scapegoating migrants is not just an assault on minorities; it is an attack on democracy itself. It threatens the values that have always been a source of pride for this society, values such as compassion and community. This isn’t about left or right, or about politics at all, it’s about whether Ireland chooses to embrace diversity or allows itself to be driven by fear and exclusion.

Antiracism education must be prioritised in schools so that future generations understand the strength of a diverse society. And at the national level, the new government must lead a unified campaign against hate, rejecting division and championing inclusion as a core part of Ireland’s identity.

Each of us in our own lives needs to challenge outdated notions of what it means to be Irish. It is not a static label but an identity shaped by everyone who contributes to this society. Ireland is home to people from all over the globe; teachers, doctors, artists and workers who are building the future alongside those born here. This diversity should not be seen as a threat, but as one of our strengths.

The normalisation of hate and the rise of far-right extremism didn’t happen overnight in the Netherlands. It was a slow, insidious process. Having seen it happen there and elsewhere, Ireland has the chance to stop that process.

The recent general election provided some comfort that the far right has not entered the mainstream. But for how much longer? Its influence is unquestionably growing. We can’t afford to ignore this, but we can reaffirm the kind of Ireland that we want to build.

Ireland has a proud history of migration and integration. From the Irish emigrants who shaped nations around the world to the people who have come here seeking a better life, diversity has always been part of our story. This island has an opportunity to make inclusion one of its values, proving that integration is not just possible but transformative.

Now is the time to act – for the Ireland we hold dear, for the generations yet to come. We must ensure that hatred and division have no place here.

Dr Umar Al-Qadri is chairperson of the Irish Muslim Peace & Integration Council and a civic engagement advocate