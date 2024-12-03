‘A beautiful girl, full of life, full of energy’: Tributes paid to eight-year-old girl killed in New Ross as man arrested

Tributes have been paid to Malika Noor Al Katib, who was found dead in New Ross, Co. Wexford. Photograph: Supplied by the family

A man has been arrested in relation to the fatal stabbing of schoolgirl Malika Noor Al Katib in Co Wexford on Sunday.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation into the eight-year-old’s killing has advanced at pace and gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry.

Amid misinformation about the killing, including content spread by far-right agitators on social media, Garda sources said nobody who was applying for international protection in the Republic, or had ever applied, was linked to the case. They added there was also no racial component to the incident.

READ MORE

The dead girl’s mother is an Irish woman who converted to Islam. Her father is originally from the Middle East and is a long-term resident in Europe.

Both Malika’s parents sustained wounds in the incident at their family home in New Ross late on Sunday night.

The alarm was raised via an emergency services call, at about 11.45pm on Sunday, from inside the property on William Street. Because the caller reported several people had suffered knife wounds, the Garda’s Armed Support Unit (ASU) was dispatched to the scene.

When the ASU members arrived, they administered emergency treatment to the girl before she was taken to hospital by paramedics. However, she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at University Hospital Waterford.

She is believed to have sustained more than one wound, though precisely how she was injured remained under investigation.

The scene on William Street was sealed off throughout Monday, and into Tuesday, as Garda technical experts examined inside the property and the street outside. Garda Headquarters said a senior investigating officer had been appointed to manage the inquiry by gardaí based in New Ross station.

New Ross Educate Together National School has confirmed Malika was one of its pupils, with principal Therese White saying the school had put in place measures to support students and staff.

“This is a terrible tragedy for the family, our school and our community. We are deeply saddened by these events. Our sympathy and thoughts are with family and friends,” she said.

“The school has implemented our critical incident management plan and we are in receipt of support from the National Educational Psychological Service. They have been with us all day supporting and advising teachers in their efforts to assist students at this time.

“Our teachers are helping students to deal with this tragic event. We will be sharing information with parents today around how they can support their children at this difficult time. We would ask you to respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Imam Rashid Munir has spoken of the heartbreak in the local Muslim community at the death.

“It is really heartbreaking thing for our community because I personally know that girl. She used to come to our Islamic Centre in Waterford. A lovely child, a beautiful girl, full of life, full of energy,” he told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

“Since this news broke, it’s heartbreaking. Obviously, it was very hard to believe that this incident had happened. And certainly I was speaking to the mother of the child, she’s wounded, she’s injured. She’s not in good shape at the moment.”

Malika had been like any eight year old, he said.

“She was very smiley. She had a lot of interest learning about Islam, learning about the religion. She wanted to be like a good part of society. She always wanted to be connected with something extraordinary. But this thing happened. So it’s very heartbreaking,” he said.

Meanwhile a book of condolences has been set up in the town for the public to pay their respects.

“My thoughts are very much with Malika who so tragically lost her life and her family that have been affected. I hope they will get some comfort in the coming weeks and months from the support from the local community,” said Cllr Bridin Murphy said.