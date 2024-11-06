The fate of the western world lies, as I write, in the hands of American voters, as it has often done before. Or, to be more precise, in the few hands of hitherto undecided voters in Pennsylvania and one or two other swing states in the US.

The strange thing is that, while every US election is replete with consequence for the democracies on our planet, this time, the consequences are even greater.

The biggest global issue is how the democracies of the world will deal with the Sino-Russo-Korean alliance which is preparing for confrontation in Europe and Asia. The sickening and unforgivable genocidal cruelty that Binyamin Netanyahu has unleashed on the innocent children, women and men of Gaza and the West Bank is, alas, of less immediate global political consequence.

The false argument that the actions of his government and those of the Israel Defense Forces are justified by the right to self-defence totally ignores the plain fact that the evil of Hamas was spawned and carefully incubated by Netanyahu and his followers precisely to weaken and prevent the emergence of a two-state solution. If people like Yitzhak Rabin had been permitted to create a peaceful two-state solution there would be no possibility that Iran and its proxies could have ramped up their threat to Israel.

READ MORE

Trump’s actions when last in office demonstrate that he has no time for a just outcome for the suffering Palestinians. His son-in-law Jared Kushner has openly canvassed annexation of the Gaza Strip as future Israeli real estate, with Palestinians expelled to the Negev desert or wherever they can survive. For someone who brags incessantly about his prowess as a deal-maker, Trump offers no prospect of peace in the Middle East.

He achieved nothing during his term as president in relation to the growing threat of North Korea. Kim Jong-un is now perfecting intercontinental ballistic missiles with Russian know-how capable of delivering nuclear warheads to mainland America.

Trump’s diplomatic efforts to create a “beautiful” engagement with Kim’s tyrannical regime look in retrospect like a circus elephant pirouetting on an upturned tub. If Kim can now threaten the US with nuclear war, what are the prospects for South Korean and Japanese security? What hope is there for democracy in Taiwan?

That Sino-Russo-Korean axis is a very real threat. While Putin was unleashing his assassins in western Europe, Trump was fawning over him in Helsinki. Now we have evidence that Russian intelligence is orchestrating arson and bomb attacks aimed at damaging and destroying European air transport and goods logistical infrastructure. We see Russians pouring out many millions of cash in an effort to wipe out Moldovan democracy by bribery and corruption. Trump is effectively silent but made it clear that he intended to betray democracy in Ukraine.

On Monday night, I watched live as Trump’s final rally in Pittsburgh was shown on Sky News. To say that his interminably rambling, incoherent rant was pitiful would be charitable. To describe it as a vapid stream of abusive semi-consciousness would be more accurate. Even the safety helmet-wearing chorus of supporters on stage behind him were visibly lost, bored and distracted to the point of stupefaction.

That this man ever aspired to be the leader of the free world is truly frightening. The fact that it was even possible is a statement about the American voter and the power of money in the American political process. A large part of the responsibility lies with Rupert Murdoch who nourished and mainstreamed Tea Party politics using Fox News. Many have forgotten the infamous Glenn Beck, a Fox News commentator who routinely perverted the truth with white board lectures showing the name of Obama with arrows pointing to swastikas and hammers and sickles. Murdoch moved the Republicans from Reagan and Bush-type conservatism to the madness of Trumpism

Another big part of the blame attaches to the Democratic National Committee. It was obvious, as I wrote here three years ago, that the Biden-Harris ticket was very vulnerable to a Trump resurgence, and needed to be replaced with new blood, new charisma and energy. But they stuck with Biden as his health and cognitive decline accelerated.

I write this with no exit polls. At very best the free world will have had the narrowest of shaves – a result for which I fervently hope. At worst the world is descending into a period of darkness and danger not seen since the 1930s.

America deserved better than this contest. The world deserved better. We haven’t a hope if hope itself is betrayed.