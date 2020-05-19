Weinstein extradition to Los Angeles delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic

Harvey Weinstein’s extradition to Los Angeles has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, prosecutors have said.

The disgraced former Hollywood film producer was convicted of rape in February and is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York.

Weinstein, once one of the most powerful and feared men in the film industry, has also been charged with sexually assaulting three women in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County district attorney launched the extradition process to take him to California in March, however the pandemic has now delayed proceedings.

A district attorney spokesman said: “The virus has delayed the processing of the extradition paperwork. There is no time estimate on when he will appear in a Los Angeles courtroom.”

Weinstein was sentenced in March and is so far the highest profile scalp of the #MeToo movement.

The 68-year-old was convicted of rape and sexual assault after being accused of misconduct by scores of women.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles filed additional charges against him in April. He is alleged to have attacked a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010, authorities said.

The original criminal complaint charged Weinstein with sexually assaulting two women during separate incidents in 2013.

If convicted as charged in the amended complaint, Weinstein faces 29 years in state prison. - PA