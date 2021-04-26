US begins inquest into Louisville police following shooting of Breonna Taylor

The US justice department on Monday launched a civil probe of the Louisville, Kentucky, police department, whose officers last year shot dead Breonna Taylor, a black woman, during a botched raid, sparking street protests against police violence.

US attorney general Merrick Garland said the probe, which will focus on both the police department as well as the Louisville Jefferson County metro government, will look at whether the police engage in “a pattern or practice of using unreasonable force, including with respect to people involved in peaceful expressive activities”.

The probe will also examine whether the police “engages in unconstitutional stops, searches and seizures as well as whether the department unlawfully executes search warrants on private homes,” Mr Garland added.

The announcement came five days after the department began a similar review of the Minneapolis police department after its former officer, Derek Chauvin, was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, a black man, in May.

The inquiries mark a sharp shift in the department’s focus under Democratic president Joe Biden, who has made racial justice a priority and plans to discuss police reform in his first speech to congress on Wednesday.

Mr Garland said the investigation will look at whether the Louisville police regularly engage in racially discriminatory practices.

The justice department will attempt to negotiate remedies to any violations uncovered in its investigation, but if it and city officials are unable to come to terms, the department could sue, Mr Garland said.

Nationwide protests

The deaths of Mr Floyd and Ms Taylor helped spark nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.

Only one of three officers involved in the Taylor shooting faced charges.

However, officials at the FBI and the Louisville US attorney’s office have been investigating other officers involved, a law enforcement official told Reuters.

Former president Donald Trump’s administration sharply curtailed the use of court-enforcement agreements to prevent police departments from violating people’s civil rights.

Mr Garland rescinded that policy this month, saying the department would be returning to its traditional practices of investigating state and local police departments and allowing unit heads to approve most settlements and consent decrees. – Reuters