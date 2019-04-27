‘Several injured’ in shooting at California synagogue

A man has been detained in Poway, California, in connection with a shooting at a synagogue which has left several people injured.

The San Diego Sheriff’s department reported that the incident occurred at the Chabad of Poway synagogue about 25 miles north of San Diego around 11.30am on Saturday. It said the wounded were taken to Palomar Medical Center.

Derryl Acosta, a spokesman at the medical centre, said the hospital’s trauma centre in Escondido, California, was expecting at least one patient and that one to four additional patients might also be on the way.

The mayor of Poway Steve Vaus told CNN the scene was now safe and one suspect was in custody. Mr Vaus said there were unconfirmed reports of one fatality. He said he believed the synagogue was targeted because it was a place of worship. – Additional reporting: PA/New York Times