Manafort jury appears divided on at least one charge

Jurors in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort signalled on Tuesday they were struggling to reach agreement on one of the 18 counts of financial crimes he faces.

In a sign that the jury at the federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, may be coming closer to a verdict, jurors asked Judge TS Ellis how to fill out a verdict form for a single count if they cannot agree on that count.

Judge Ellis read the jurors’ question aloud in court and said he would tell them to try to reach unanimous consensus on all the counts of bank and tax fraud that Mr Manafort faces.

The trial of Mr Manafort, a veteran Republican operative, is the first stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russia’s role in the 2016 US election. The charges against Mr Manafort largely predate his work on US president Donald Trump’s successful 2016 campaign.

Mr Manafort, who ran the Trump campaign at pivotal moments, faces five counts of filing false tax returns, four counts of failing to disclose his offshore bank accounts and nine counts of bank fraud. If convicted on all counts, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

A Manafort conviction would undermine repeated efforts by Mr Trump and some Republican lawmakers to paint Mr Mueller’s Russia inquiry as a political witch hunt. An acquittal would be a setback for the special counsel.

During two weeks of testimony, prosecutors presented evidence that Mr Manafort evaded US income taxes on $16 million he earned as a political consultant for pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine and then lied to banks to secure $20 million in loans after his Ukraine income dried up and he needed cash.

The jury is in its fourth day of deliberations. On Monday, the 12 jurors ended their day in at 6.15pm local time (9.15pm Irish time, working at least 45 minutes longer than on previous days.

Weeks of testimony

Aaron Wolfson, a former prosecutor in New York, noted that it was not uncommon for juries to be out “five, six or seven days” in complicated cases.

“I think the jurors all know how serious this case is and they want to take the time and go through the evidence and the charges,” said Mr Wolfson. “Staying until 6.15 shows they’re working hard, and there was something they wanted to finish.”

Mr Manafort worked for five months on Mr Trump’s 2016 campaign. He was campaign chairman for three months, a period during which Mr Trump was formally anointed as the Republican nominee at the party’s convention.

Mr Manafort’s former right-hand man, Rick Gates, took the stand for the prosecution, along with 26 other witnesses. Mr Gates, also a former Trump campaign aide, was indicted along with Mr Manafort but pleaded guilty and agreed to co-operate with the government.

Jurors were given 388 exhibits, including some that showed how Mr Manafort spent money on luxuries including a $15,000 ostrich jacket, a $21,000 watch and $6 million in US real estate.

The defence rested its case without presenting any witnesses, although Mr Manafort’s attorney, Kevin Downing, raised credibility issues in his cross-examination of Mr Gates. – Reuters