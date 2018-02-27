Donald Trump names 2020 re-election campaign manager

US president Donald Trump has named political strategist Brad Parscale as manager of his 2020 presidential re-election campaign.

In a statement, the Trump campaign said it planned to use Parscale’s talent to help Republicans in the 2018 congressional elections in November as they try to hold on to control of the US Congress.

The campaign statement included supportive comments from Trump’s son, Eric Trump, and son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

“Brad is an amazing talent and was pivotal to our success in 2016. He has our family’s complete trust and is the perfect person to be at the helm of the campaign,” said Eric Trump.

Trump (71) had already signalled plans to run for re-election, filing a letter of intent with the Federal Election Commission on January 20th, 2017, the day he took office. He frequently relives his victory in 2016 in speeches and interviews.

Parscale, based in San Antonio, Texas, was the Trump campaign’s digital director in the 2016 election. – Reuters